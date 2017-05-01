Stocks Rise, Driven by Earnings

Japanese equities kicked off the week with an earnings-related boost, leading gains in the Asia-Pacific though much of the region was shut for a holiday.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs and Inflation, Europe GDP

This week, the Federal Reserve will convene for a two-day meeting to set monetary policy, and numbers on the European economy's growth rate and the U.S. jobs market will be released.

Fed Expected to Keep Rates Steady

Federal Reserve officials are likely to keep interest rates steady at their policy meeting this week and drill down into details about when and how to reduce their large holdings of mortgage and Treasury securities.

Europe Investors Bid Adieu to Political Jitters, Begin Buying

Investors are flocking back into Europe without waiting for the conclusion of the French election, as they bet the region has finally unshackled itself from fears of political turmoil.

South Korea's Exports Grow for Sixth Straight Month

South Korean exports, a bellwether for the health of global trade, logged a sixth straight month of growth in April on brisk demand, as the global economy improves. Shipment growth was faster than expected.

China Factory Activity Slows in April

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index slid to 51.2 in April from 51.8 in the previous month, pointing to a possible slowing of growth momentum in the world's second-largest economy.

Iran Signals It Is Prepared to Extend Oil-Production Cap

Iran signaled its readiness to cap its oil output until the end of the year in order to extend an OPEC-led agreement to cut production, backing Saudi Arabia's push to raise prices.

U.K.'s May Stands Defiant on Brexit Talks, Exposing Rift With EU

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain won't agree to pay an exit bill for leaving the EU without also agreeing a new trade deal with the bloc, highlighting a hard-to-resolve division between the opposing camps ahead of talks on Brexit.

Grudging Public Support for Euro Could Hold It Together

The euro survived the financial crisis and a lost decade for the European economy. Now its test is political, and it is likely to survive it-battered as ever and still getting the blame for Europe's problems.

EU Signals U.K. Trade Talks Are Still Months Away

The European Union adopted its core positions Saturday for the coming Brexit negotiations, making it clear to Britain that talks on a future trade agreement remain months away.

