Fed Expected to Keep Rates Steady

Federal Reserve officials are likely to keep interest rates steady at their policy meeting this week and drill down into details about when and how to reduce their large holdings of mortgage and Treasury securities.

The 93 Words That Could Unlock $200 Billion in Bank Capital

Inside the bill to replace the Dodd-Frank Act is a proposed overhaul of the way banks calculate the size of their financial cushion against 'operational risk'-which could mean a bonanza for investors.

Property Insurers Hit By Worst First Quarter in 20 Years

Hail, tornadoes and an ice storm turned the first three months of 2017 into the most expensive first quarter in more than 20 years for U.S. insurers.

Barclays Net Profit Tumbles on Africa Write-Down

Barclays said its net profit fell by more than half in the first quarter of the year, as the British bank's bottom line was stung by the cost of shedding its African business and weaker-than-expected returns at its investment bank.

Credit Suisse Shareholders Approve Bonus Packages

Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders approved bonus packages for top executives but by a narrower margin than last year, reflecting anger at the size of the bonuses even after the bank reduced them earlier this month.

Synchrony Financial Earnings Fall, Sending Shares Lower

Synchrony Financial, the largest store credit-card issuer, reported earnings that fell and missed expectations, sending shares sharply lower.

Larry Fink: Expect 'Severe Issue' in U.S. Economy If Trump's Tax Plan Adds to Deficit

BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Laurence Fink cast doubt on the viability of the Trump administration's tax plan, saying that if the proposal adds to the country's deficit, it will create a "severe issue."

Apollo Global Swings to Profit on Portfolio Strength

Apollo Global Management swung to a first-quarter profit, fueled by accelerated appreciation in its private equity portfolio.

SoftBank Set to Invest Over $1.5 Billion in India's Paytm

The deal will give SoftBank Group a 20% stake in Paytm's parent company One97 Communications, marking the Japanese conglomerate's single largest investment in an Indian tech firm.

Regulators Should Review Risk Guidance for Fintech Firms, Fed's Brainard Says

Fed Governor Lael Brainard signaled on Friday that regulators should review their risk management guidance for financial technology firms to better facilitate their connections to banks and protect consumer data.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)