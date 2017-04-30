Exxon Mobil Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said an operational interruption led to emissions at its Baytown refinery near Houston.

"Interruption of makeup water to flare seal drum, resulted in safe utilization of the flare system," the company said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Makeup water was restored to flare seal drum, to minimize and terminate the emission event."

Makeup water refers to water supplied to compensate for loss due to evaporation, leakage or other factors.

Exxon said the emissions happened Thursday and Friday at the 560,000-barrel-a-day refinery.

