What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The administration tried to unify world leaders behind a tougher approach on North Korea, but risked finding itself more isolated amid resistance from China and Russia. Meanwhile, a ballistic-missile test by North Korea appeared to fail.

A call by Trump to rewrite or rip up a trade agreement with South Korea rattled officials in Seoul.

Congress approved legislation to extend funding for the federal government by one week, avoiding a partial government shutdown.

Trump will appear at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday to mark his 100th day in office and proclaim the start of his term a success.

U.S. forces have begun patrolling the Turkey-Syria border to prevent clashes between Turkish troops and Kurdish fighters.

The military is probing whether two U.S. soldiers who died Wednesday in Afghanistan might have been killed by friendly fire.

Le Pen's pick to succeed her as interim head of France's National Front resigned, after Holocaust comments resurfaced.

April 29, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)