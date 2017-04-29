What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The economy stumbled in the first quarter as consumers reined in spending despite a rise in household confidence and a surge in stocks.

Earnings from Exxon and Chevron added to signals that the world's biggest oil firms may be turning a corner on their path to recovery.

Trump signed an executive order to ease regulations on offshore drilling.

Qualcomm sharply cut its profit forecast amid its increasingly bitter legal battle with Apple.

Overbooking remains a key part of airlines' game plans despite fallout from the United incident.

Synchrony's earnings missed expectations, and the stock posted its biggest daily percentage decline ever.

GM notched record quarterly profit and revenue, despite signs of weaker pricing and consumer demand in the U.S. and China.

U.S. stocks ended higher for the month, boosted by strong corporate earnings.

Time Inc. shut down a sales process after lengthy talks with potential buyers, sending shares down 17%.

