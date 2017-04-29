Trump Says He Has Delivered '100 Days of Action'

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- President Donald Trump offered a robust defense of his record Saturday night, marking his 100th day in office by proclaiming at a campaign-style rally that he has delivered "100 days of action" that are helping revive the fortunes of the American middle class.

In a tense event marked by angry clashes between Trump supporters and detractors, the president said he has made good on an assortment of promises made during last year's presidential campaign.

Mr. Trump said he is curbing illegal immigration, negotiating more favorable trade deals, and in perhaps the most crowd-pleasing line of the night, pursuing construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

"We will build the wall as sure as you standing there tonight," Mr. Trump said.

