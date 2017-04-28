GDP Growth Slowed as Spending by Consumers Lagged

The U.S. economy's output grew at the slowest pace in three years during the first quarter, underscoring the challenges facing the Trump administration as it seeks to rev up growth.

U.S. Stocks Little Changed Despite Soft GDP

U.S. stocks were on track to end the month higher, as investors largely brushed off weak economic data and instead focused on corporate earnings.

Consumer Sentiment Remains High Despite GDP Report

Consumer sentiment about the U.S. economy remained high in April, even as the Commerce Department said U.S. economic output increased at the slowest pace in three years.

Europe's Surprising Inflation Could Catch Markets Off Guard

Europe isn't following the script many had for it this year. April's inflation numbers are a challenge to perceptions of the eurozone.

Canada GDP Stalls in February

Canadian economic output stalled in February, as a drop in the factory sector offset robust gains in real estate and financial services.

Regulators Should Review Risk Guidance for Fintech Firms, Fed's Brainard Says

Fed Governor Lael Brainard signaled on Friday that regulators should review their risk management guidance for financial technology firms to better facilitate their connections to banks and protect consumer data.

Larry Fink: Expect 'Severe Issue' in U.S. Economy If Trump's Tax Plan Adds to Deficit

BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Laurence Fink cast doubt on the viability of the Trump administration's tax plan, saying that if the proposal adds to the country's deficit, it will create a "severe issue."

Oil Edges Up as Investors Cash Out for Weekend

Oil prices rebounded as traders appear to be closing out a recent raft of bearish bets.

Puerto Rico Government Development Bank to Liquidate

Puerto Rico's industrial development bank has decided to liquidate, proposing a fiscal plan to federal officials that calls for winding down its operations over 10 years.

U.S. Employment Costs Rise 0.8% in First Quarter

The employment-cost index for civilian workers increased a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in the opening three months of 2017, the Labor Department said. That was the sharpest rise since the fourth quarter of 2007. Economists surveyed had forecast a 0.6% gain.

April 28, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)