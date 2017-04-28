Deutsche Bank Names Citigroup's Von Moltke CFO

Deutsche Bank names Citigroup Treasurer James von Moltke, a former investment banker, as the German lender's new finance chief.

Synchrony Financial Earnings Fall, Sending Shares Down

Synchrony Financial, one of the largest store credit-card issuers, reported earnings that fell and missed expectations, sending shares about 14% lower in morning trading.

ECB Bank Supervision Gets More Expensive

It is getting more expensive to supervise eurozone banks because of the work involved in reviewing banks' models, which can be used to calculate the riskiness of assets held, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Barclays Net Profit Tumbles on Africa Write-Down

Barclays said its net profit fell by more than half in the first quarter of the year, as the British bank's bottom line was stung by the cost of shedding its African business and weaker-than-expected returns at its investment bank.

Apollo Global Swings to Profit on Portfolio Strength

Apollo Global Management swung to a first-quarter profit, fueled by accelerated appreciation in its private equity portfolio.

RBS Swings to Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit

Royal Bank of Scotland posted a bigger than expected net profit in the first quarter and said it is still on track for a full-year profit next year.

UBS Profit Surges, Beats Forecasts on Wealth-Management Gains

The Swiss bank posted first-quarter net income of $1.31 billion, beating analysts' expectations and buoyed by gains in its investment-banking and wealth-management businesses.

Bank Indonesia to Give Commercial Banks More Flexibility With Deposit Reserves

Indonesia's central bank says commercial banks will have to maintain an average deposit reserve of 6.5% over two weeks from July 1, rather than daily currently.

Puerto Rico Government Development Bank to Liquidate

Puerto Rico's industrial development bank has decided to liquidate, proposing a fiscal plan to federal officials that calls for winding down its operations over 10 years.

Pressure Mounts on Barclays in More Ways Than One

UBS appears to grab more of U.S. investment banking recovery than its U.K. rival.

