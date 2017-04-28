Exxon Profit Jump a Sign of Strengthening Oil Companies

Exxon Mobil's profit more than doubled in the first quarter of the year as the oil and gas giant signaled a strengthening in business amid a reprieve in commodity price depression.

Truck, SUV Sales Power GM's Profit

GM's first-quarter net income rose 34%, as strong sales of pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. continue to offset softening in the car market and troubles in regions like South America.

Time Inc. Rebuffs Suitors and Decides to Go It Alone

Time Inc., the storied magazine publisher turned struggling online media company, has decided not to sell itself despite generating interest from various parties.

Chevron Swings To Profit On Cost Cuts, Higher Oil Prices

The oil-and-gas giant reports a profit of $2.68 billion as progress continues on reducing its workforce and capital expenditures in response to market conditions

Sony Expects Operating Profit to Surge to $4.5 Billion

Sony said this fiscal year is shaping up to be profitable across all its main businesses, marking what executives see as the successful end of a turnaround plan.

Barclays Net Profit Tumbles on Africa Write-Down

Barclays said its net profit fell by more than half in the first quarter of the year, as the British bank's bottom line was stung by the cost of shedding its African business and weaker-than-expected returns at its investment bank.

UBS Profit Surges, Beats Forecasts on Wealth-Management Gains

The Swiss bank posted first-quarter net income of $1.31 billion, beating analysts' expectations and buoyed by gains in its investment-banking and wealth-management businesses.

Deutsche Bank Names Citigroup's Von Moltke CFO

Deutsche Bank names Citigroup Treasurer James von Moltke, a former investment banker, as the German lender's new finance chief.

Appeals Court Affirms Decision Blocking Anthem-Cigna Merger

A federal appeals court on Friday declined to allow health insurer Anthem Inc. to acquire Cigna Corp., affirming a trial judge's recent ruling that blocked the deal on antitrust grounds.

Credit Suisse Shareholders Approve Bonus Packages

Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders approved bonus packages for top executives but by a narrower margin than last year, reflecting anger at the size of the bonuses even after the bank reduced them earlier this month.

