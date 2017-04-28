Alphabet, Amazon Extend Earnings Boom

Amazon and Google parent Alphabet reported booming quarterly sales and profits, showing that the tech giants continue to extend their dominance and shuck off concerns that might have dampened growth.

Tech's Titans Go From Big to Bigger

The newfound prominence of big tech companies now can be chalked up to a few factors.

Third Point Calls for Honeywell to Spin Off Aerospace Unit

Activist investor Third Point LLC disclosed it has taken a stake in Honeywell International Inc. and called on the conglomerate's newly appointed chief executive to spin off its aerospace business.

Uber's Self-Driving Car Chief Steps Aside

Anthony Levandowski, the man at the center of Uber Technologies Inc.'s legal spat with rival Alphabet Inc. over allegedly stolen self-driving car technology, is stepping aside as chief of the high-profile project.

Baidu's Finance Chief to Lead Investment Firm Baidu Capital

Baidu Inc.'s longtime chief financial officer plans to step down to head the company's investment firm Baidu Capital, the company said, as it

Boeing Files Petition With Commerce Dept. Over Bombardier

Boeing called on U.S. trade officials to launch a probe into the sales practices of Bombardier for its new CSeries jet.

AngloGold Ashanti Stops Plans for Big Colombian Gold Mine

South African miner AngloGold Ashanti is halting plans to develop one of the world's largest open-pit gold mines in central Colombia after residents in March overwhelmingly rejected the proposal, the company said.

Intel Profit Rises

Intel's quarterly earnings soared 45%, as strong sales of high-end processor chips outweighed high costs in what is normally its most profitable business.

Microsoft's Office 365, Cloud Businesses Power Earnings

The Azure business again posted torrid growth as corporate customers adopt the cloud service to handle larger pieces of their computing operations.

Higher Costs Take a Toll on Airlines

American's operating expenses jumped 11% in its March quarter, largely on rising fuel costs. Similarly, expenses at Southwest Airlines climbed 8.8% as sales rose 1.2%.

