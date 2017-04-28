Hike in Nonfarm Payrolls Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0830 Personal Income Mar +0.3% (14) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Mar +0.2% (14) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Mar +0.0% (13) +0.2%
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Apr 52.8 (3) 52.8*
1000 ISM Mfg Svy Apr 56.5 (15) 57.2
1000 Construction Spending Mar +0.5% (10) +0.8%
Tuesday N/A Auto Sales Apr 17.2M (13) 16.6M
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Apr +165K (6) +263K
0945 Markit Services PMI Apr 52.5 (3) 52.5*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Apr 55.7 (15) 55.2
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 29 247K (10) 257K
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Mar $44.5B (14) $43.6B
0830 Productivity (Prelim) Q1 -0.1% (12) +1.3%**
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) Q1 +3.0% (12) +1.7%**
1000 Factory Orders Mar +0.3% (10) +1.0%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Apr +185K (15) +98K
0830 Unemployment Rate Apr 4.6% (14) 4.5%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Apr +0.3% (12) +0.19%
1500 Consumer Credit Mar +$16.3B (4) +$15.2B
*April Flash Reading
**Q4 Revised Reading
***All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
