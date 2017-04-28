On Our Radar

Hike in Nonfarm Payrolls Expected -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 0830 Personal Income Mar +0.3% (14) +0.4%

0830 Consumer Spending Mar +0.2% (14) +0.1%

0830 Core PCE Prices Mar +0.0% (13) +0.2%

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Apr 52.8 (3) 52.8*

1000 ISM Mfg Svy Apr 56.5 (15) 57.2

1000 Construction Spending Mar +0.5% (10) +0.8%

Tuesday N/A Auto Sales Apr 17.2M (13) 16.6M

Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Apr +165K (6) +263K

0945 Markit Services PMI Apr 52.5 (3) 52.5*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Apr 55.7 (15) 55.2

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 29 247K (10) 257K

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Mar $44.5B (14) $43.6B

0830 Productivity (Prelim) Q1 -0.1% (12) +1.3%**

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) Q1 +3.0% (12) +1.7%**

1000 Factory Orders Mar +0.3% (10) +1.0%

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Apr +185K (15) +98K

0830 Unemployment Rate Apr 4.6% (14) 4.5%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Apr +0.3% (12) +0.19%

1500 Consumer Credit Mar +$16.3B (4) +$15.2B

*April Flash Reading

**Q4 Revised Reading

***All private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

