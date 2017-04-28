Fresenius SE 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE.XE) first-quarter results

(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to US-GAAP). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 3.

===

Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Sales 8,110 +17% 11 6,914

EBIT Before Special Items 1,136 +18% 11 959

Net Income Attributable - Adjusted 418 +15% 11 362

Diluted Earnings Per Share - Ordinary 0.76 +15% 11 0.66

Dividend Per Share 0.72 +16% 21 0.62

Target Price 80.09 23

===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Vara Research, dividend and target price by Factset.

