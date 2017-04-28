Fresenius SE 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE.XE) first-quarter results
Continue Reading Below
(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to US-GAAP). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 3.
===
Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Sales 8,110 +17% 11 6,914
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
EBIT Before Special Items 1,136 +18% 11 959
Net Income Attributable - Adjusted 418 +15% 11 362
Diluted Earnings Per Share - Ordinary 0.76 +15% 11 0.66
Dividend Per Share 0.72 +16% 21 0.62
Target Price 80.09 23
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Vara Research, dividend and target price by Factset.
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 28, 2017 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)