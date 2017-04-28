Fresenius Medical Care 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 3.
Continue Reading Below
===
Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Net Revenue 4,387 +12% 15 3,916
EBIT 638 +28% 15 497
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Net Income Attributable 292 +37% 15 213
Basic Earnings Per Share - Ordinary 0.96 +37% 14 0.70
Dividend Per Share 1.04 +8% 14 0.96
Target Price 86.31 32
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 28, 2017 10:29 ET (14:29 GMT)