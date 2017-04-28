Watch Live: Secretary of State Tillerson Chairs UN Security Council Meeting on N. Korea

Fresenius Medical Care 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 3.

Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Net Revenue 4,387 +12% 15 3,916

EBIT 638 +28% 15 497

Net Income Attributable 292 +37% 15 213

Basic Earnings Per Share - Ordinary 0.96 +37% 14 0.70

Dividend Per Share 1.04 +8% 14 0.96

Target Price 86.31 32

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

