French April Inflation Slightly Weaker Than Expected

French inflation was slightly lower than expected in April, due to a slowdown in the growth of energy, food and services prices.

France's consumer price index rose 0.1% from March and 1.2% on the year. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.2% rise on the month and a 1.3% rise from April 2016.

France's Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices--the measure of inflation closely watched by the European Central Bank--rose 1.4% on year in April, the same pace recorded the previous month.

April 28, 2017 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)