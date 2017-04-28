France to Auction EUR7 Billion-EUR8 Billion in 2027, 2030, 2036 OATs on May 4

The French treasury agency will offer 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) to EUR8 billion in long-term nominal bonds at an auction on May 4, it said Friday.
The following are details of the upcoming auction.
Date of auction May 4, 2017
Issue 1.00% May 25, 2027 OAT
Amount on offer (*) EUR7 bln-EUR8 bln
Settlement date May 8, 2017
Date of auction May 4, 2017
Issue 2.50% May 25, 2030 OAT
Amount on offer (*) EUR7 bln-EUR8 bln
Settlement date May 8, 2017
Date of auction May 4, 2017
Issue 1.25% May 25, 2036 OAT
Amount on offer (*) EUR7 bln-EUR8 bln
Settlement date May 8, 2017
NOTE: (*) The offer volume refers to the OATs combined.
April 28, 2017 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)