Watch Live: Secretary of State Tillerson Chairs UN Security Council Meeting on N. Korea

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Dollar Trims Losses Amid Recovery Hopes

By Ira Iosebashvili Features Dow Jones Newswires

The dollar pared losses Friday, as investors bet the U.S. economy will recover from a first quarter slowdown.

Continue Reading Below

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently unchanged at 89.74.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the U.S., rose 0.7% in the first quarter, its slowest pace since 2014. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 1% growth.

Nevertheless, some investors believe growth will pick up in coming months after a weak start, as it has in previous years. The weaker-than-expected GDP data offset other positive developments, including a pickup in business investment and a rise in U.S. exports.

"The market is mindful that the underlying health of the economy remains intact," said Joe Manimbo, a strategist at Western Union.

The dollar was recently up 0.2% against the Japanese yen at Y111.50. The euro rose 0.4% to $1.09115. Against the British pound, the dollar rose 0.2% to $1.2925.

Continue Reading Below

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2017 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)