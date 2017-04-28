Denmark to Auction 2021-, 2027-Dated Bonds on May 3

The Danish debt management office will offer 2021- and 2027-dated government bonds at its next auction on May 3, it said Friday.
The following are details of the auction.
Date of auction May 3, 2017
Issue 3.00% Nov. 15, 2021
Amount on offer open
Settlement date May 5, 2017
Issue 0.50% Nov. 15, 2027
Amount on offer open
Settlement date May 5, 2017
