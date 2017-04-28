China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, April 28 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 801,978 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 14,100 14,405 13,960 14,215 14,035 180 10,584 22,330
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jun-17 14,200 14,480 14,200 14,405 14,185 220 40 262
Jul-17 14,255 14,620 14,255 14,465 14,305 160 10 98
Aug-17 14,520 14,800 14,510 14,525 14,455 70 140 60
Sep-17 14,595 14,960 14,470 14,730 14,520 210 771,302 310,258
Oct-17 14,635 14,930 14,635 14,805 14,645 160 20 1,086
Nov-17 14,855 15,110 14,785 15,000 14,725 275 466 1,860
Jan-18 16,580 16,860 16,400 16,685 16,540 145 19,388 32,830
Mar-18 16,770 16,955 16,680 16,860 16,695 165 22 78
Apr-18 16,935 17,095 16,935 17,020 16,735 285 6 8
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 28, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)