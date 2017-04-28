Brazil's Budget Deficit 9.17% of GDP in March

Brazil's budget deficit widened to 9.17% of gross domestic product in March from 8.49% in February, the country's central bank said Friday.

The so-called primary budget balance, which excludes interest payments and is a barometer of the country's capacity to pay down debt, was stable at 2.34% of GDP, the bank said.

Brazil's gross debt rose to 71.6% of GDP in March, from 70.6% of GDP in February.

April 28, 2017 09:57 ET (13:57 GMT)