WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Apr 27

EXPLOSION ROCKS DAMASCUS AIRPORT

Israel neither confirms nor denies its involvement but a government minister says the blast is 'consistent' with Israel policy of preventing Iranian-supplied arms from reaching the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

ISRAELIS LEARN TO LIVE WITH A NEW NEIGHBOR: ISLAMIC STATE

While most attention has focused on Islamic State's shrinking but still vast territory in eastern Syria and northwestern Iraq, the extremist group has also proved surprisingly resilient in a pocket of southern Syria near Israeli-populated towns and villages in the Golan Heights.

TWO U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN

Two U.S. Army servicemembers were killed during a late night operation in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Thursday, following the death of another American soldier there earlier this month.

BREXIT FIGHT LOOMS OVER ROLE OF EU COURTS

When leaders of 27 European Union states meet on Saturday to settle guidelines on how to negotiate Brexit, they will show their determination to give EU courts a major role over U.K.-EU affairs, after Theresa May's demand for freedom from European jurisdiction.

ECB GIVES NO INDICATION IT'S READY TO END EASY MONEY

The European Central Bank gave no signs it is ready to wind down its monetary stimulus despite an economic rebound in the eurozone, opting to soothe financial markets ahead of the second round of France's presidential election.

BUENOS AIRES GOVERNOR BREAKS WITH ARGENTINA'S PAST

María Eugenia Vidal, a 43-year-old governor, has become the face of President Mauricio Macri's efforts to dismantle the Peronist legacy that has dominated Argentine politics for the past seven decades.

U.K. POLICE DETAIN MAN ON TERRORISM SUSPICIONS NEAR PARLIAMENT

Intelligence officials had been tracking the 27-year-old who was carrying knives. Police said no bystanders were injured and there were no known immediate threats.

LIBYA'S OIL CHIEF REBUKES U.N.-BACKED GOVERNMENT

A rift has opened between Libya's U.N.-backed government and its powerful National Oil Co., threatening the fractured country's political cohesion and its nascent petroleum-industry recovery.

