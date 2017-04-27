WPP Acquires Deeplocal

Public relations giant WPP PLC (WPP.LN) Thursday said it has acquired Deeplocal, Inc, an innovation studio with annual revenue of $12 million that is focused on product invention, design, and engineering for marketing campaigns in the U.S.

WPP didn't give a price for the purchase.

Shares at 0853 GMT, down 38 pence, or 2.2%, at 1,684 pence valuing the company at GBP21.5 billion.

