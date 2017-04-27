On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Apr 27

Springfield, IL Thu, Apr 27, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 3.7850-3.9850 30 Days UP 5.75 -35K to -15K UNCH

Soybeans 9.1575-9.2075 Spot UNCH -30K to -25K UNCH

Soybeans 9.1575-9.2075 15-30 Days UNCH -30K to -25K UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.3700-3.5000 Spot UP 3 -25K to -12K UNCH

Corn 3.3700-3.5000 15-30 Days UP 3 -25K to -12K UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.6200-3.6500 Spot UP 5-UP 3 OptK to 3K UP 2-UNCH

Corn 3.6500-3.6600 15-30 Days UP 4 3K to 4K UP 1

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: March 2017

SRW Wheat 4.0596

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6051

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4616

Soybeans (Spot) 9.7952

