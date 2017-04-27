USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Apr 27

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, Apr 27, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 3.7850-3.9850 30 Days UP 5.75 -35K to -15K UNCH
Soybeans 9.1575-9.2075 Spot UNCH -30K to -25K UNCH
Soybeans 9.1575-9.2075 15-30 Days UNCH -30K to -25K UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.3700-3.5000 Spot UP 3 -25K to -12K UNCH
Corn 3.3700-3.5000 15-30 Days UP 3 -25K to -12K UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.6200-3.6500 Spot UP 5-UP 3 OptK to 3K UP 2-UNCH
Corn 3.6500-3.6600 15-30 Days UP 4 3K to 4K UP 1
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: March 2017
SRW Wheat 4.0596
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6051
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4616
Soybeans (Spot) 9.7952
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1414C dh
