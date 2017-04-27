Town Centre Securities Appoints Mark Dilley as Finance Head

Property developer Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN.LN) said Thursday it has appointed Mark Dilley as its new group finance director, effective July 10.

The company added that current Finance Director Duncan Syers intends to retire to pursue his own business interests.

Mr. Dilley joins the company from Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) unit Asda Stores Ltd., where he most recently held the role of vice president, retail and property finance.

Shares of Town Centre Securities at 0708 GMT unchanged at 286 pence.

