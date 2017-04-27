Tenaga Nasional 2nd-Quarter Net Profit Up 12% From Year Ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--National electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd. (5347.KU) said Thursday that fiscal second-quarter net profit rose 12% from a year ago.

Continue Reading Below

The advance was mainly because of higher foreign-exchange translation gains and shares of results from associates, the company said.

Net profit for the quarter ended February was 1.48 billion ringgit ($340 million), compared with MYR1.32 billion a year ago, according to a filing with the local stock exchange.

Revenue increased 6.4% to MYR11.16 billion from MYR10.49 billion a year earlier.

Tenaga shares ended Thursday 0.14% higher at MYR13.86 before the earnings release. Shares have remained relatively unchanged year to date.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)