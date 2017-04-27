On Our Radar

Telecoms Sink Amid Mixed Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were weaker amid mixed earnings reports.

Comcast rose after the cable giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Satellite-radio company Sirius said it added subscribers in the latest period.

Verizon Communications' investment arm has helped fund self-driving car startup Renovo Auto, which recently received a $10 million investment from a consortium that included the telecom company.

