Singapore March M1 Money Supply S$173.95 Billion Vs S$171.81 Billion in February

SINGAPORE – The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday released the following provisional money-supply data for March 2017:
March Year Earlier February
M1 S$173.95 Bln S$159.73 Bln S$171.81 Bln
M2 S$573.04 Bln S$533.04 Bln S$563.34 Bln
M3 S$584.74 Bln S$545.53 Bln S$574.97 Bln
M1 is currency in active circulation and demand deposits.
M2 includes M1 and quasimoney, defined as fixed and savings deposits as well as certificates of deposit.
M3 comprises M2 plus net deposits at nonbank institutions such as finance companies.
Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 27, 2017 22:27 ET (02:27 GMT)