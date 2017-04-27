Japan Core Inflation Maintains Same Pace in March, Industrial Output Falls

Prices in Japan rose at a slower-than-expected rate in March amid persistent sluggishness in consumption, casting further doubt over the direction of inflation just a day after the Bank of Japan lowered its price forecast for the year started April.

Fed's Alvarez Defends Orderly Liquidation Authority, Rejects Glass-Steagall

Retiring Fed General Counsel Scott Alvarez defended the U.S. government's authority to take over and liquidate a failing financial firm, saying that if it had been in place in 2008 the government could have used it to deal with the teetering AIG.

Trump Tax Plan Keeps Tax Breaks for 401(k)s

The Trump administration's tax plan will preserve existing tax breaks for retirement plans such as 401(k)s, clearing up temporary uncertainty over the fate of the popular accounts.

First 100 Days: The Trump Trade's 'Ridiculous Standard'

Donald Trump's first 100 days in office have produced a strong stock market but weak economic growth; he should get an incomplete for both

Next Tax Battle: Trump's Bid to Ax a Favorite Blue State Deduction

The White House blueprint would kill an expensive break relating to state and local taxes, prompting a bipartisan backlash from lawmakers in New York and other high-tax states.

Crapo Strikes Optimistic Tone on Housing-Finance Bill

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R., Idaho) vowed Thursday to make housing-finance policy a priority for his committee and said he is "pretty optimistic" that he can move bipartisan legislation to overhaul Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Kansas City Fed Index Shows Slower Manufacturing Growth

Growth in manufacturing activity across the Plains states decelerated sharply in April with expectations for future activity easing but remaining solid, according to a monthly survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

5 Things to Watch in the First-Quarter GDP Report

The U.S. economy appears to have stumbled in the first quarter of 2017. The Commerce Department on Friday releases its first estimate of the nation's gross domestic product for January through March.

Chairman Confident House Republicans Will Unite to Roll Back Obama-era Financial Laws

A top House lawmaker is confident Republicans in that chamber will unite behind his plan to roll back Obama-era financial laws despite sharp disagreement over a whether to keep a cap on debit-card fees.

Mexico Registers Small Trade Deficit in March

Mexico registered a modest trade deficit in March as a surplus in manufacturing and other goods partially offset a deficit in petroleum trade, the National Statistics Institute said Thursday.

April 27, 2017