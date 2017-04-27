Eurozone Confidence Hits Postcrisis High

Continue Reading Below

Eurozone businesses and consumers grew more upbeat about their prospects in April, as a measure of confidence rose to its highest level since a year before the global financial crisis struck in 2008.

German Consumer Sentiment Set to Leap in May

German consumer sentiment is set to rise in May, with lower inflation in March providing support, according to GfK market research group.

BOJ, Lowering Inflation Outlook, Fights Rate-Rise Speculation

The Bank of Japan left unchanged its ultraeasy monetary policy, saying inflation is lagging behind an earlier forecast, though it offered a more upbeat tone on the economy.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

BOJ Kuroda Rejects Calls for Discussions on Policy Exit

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank can wait until inflation reaches 2% to open discussions on how to unwind its stimulus measures, cautioning against a premature policy shift.

European Shares Pull Back Ahead of ECB

European stocks were on track for their first decline in seven sessions ahead of a European Central Bank meeting.

Sweden's Riksbank Trims but Extends Stimulus Program in Sign of Caution

Sweden's central bank extended but trimmed its bond-buying program and indicated it was in no rush to raise its key interest rates, pushing back the likely timing of a first increase to mid-2018.

RBA Board's Ian Harper Says Weak Job Market Might Be Turning

A recent uptick in unemployment isn't a sign of emerging weakness in the economy, according to a policy setter at Australia's central bank, in comments likely to strengthen the view that the bank's next move will be to eventually raise rates.

South Korea's Economy Grew 0.9% in First Quarter

South Korea's economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first three months of this year, powered by a sharp recovery in exports and construction.

Singapore Central Bank Predicts Steady Economic Growth in 2017

Singapore's central bank expects the local economy to grow between 1% and 3% this year, keeping a steady pace amid an improved outlook for the global economy.

Oil Shortage Feared by 2020 as Discoveries Fall to Low

Global oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016, the International Energy Agency says, raising fresh concerns about the potential for a petroleum-supply shortage.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)