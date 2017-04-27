5 Questions Ahead of the ECB's Policy Meeting
The European Central Bank meets Thursday. Here's what to know about the issues the bank is weighing.
Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Outlook, Says Economy Is Expanding
The Bank of Japan left unchanged its ultraeasy monetary policy, saying inflation is lagging behind an earlier forecast, though it offered a more upbeat tone on the economy.
Stock Markets Broadly Down
Stock markets in Asia were broadly lower early Thursday, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street with investors cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy statement for any signs of scaling back of easy money policies.
RBA Board's Ian Harper Says Weak Job Market Might Be Turning
A recent uptick in unemployment isn't a sign of emerging weakness in the economy, according to a policy setter at Australia's central bank, in comments likely to strengthen the view that the bank's next move will be to eventually raise rates.
South Korea's Economy Grew 0.9% in First Quarter
South Korea's economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first three months of this year, powered by a sharp recovery in exports and construction.
Trump Tax Plan Sets Up Trade-Offs for Industries
Now that the Trump administration has made its broad-brush tax proposal, companies are likely to line up in support-and start sweating the details.
Trump Tax Cut: Pro-Business Or Pro-Scams?
President Donald Trump's plan to cut the tax rate to 15% for so-called pass-through businesses could create many opportunities-and leave plenty of room for abuse.
Trump Tax Plan Likely to Help Real Estate Sector
Commercial real estate businesses like those controlled by the Trump Organization stand to benefit greatly from the tax overhaul proposed by the Trump administration Wednesday, according to tax experts.
IEA Says Oil Discoveries at Record Low in 2016
Global oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016, the International Energy Agency says, raising fresh concerns about the potential for a petroleum-supply shortage.
Trump Drops Nafta Pullout Threat
The Trump administration said it was no longer considering pulling out of Nafta, following a day of intense lobbying from business leaders and lawmakers who rallied to quash internal White House discussion of the possibility.
April 27, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)