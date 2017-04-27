5 Questions Ahead of the ECB's Policy Meeting

Continue Reading Below

The European Central Bank meets Thursday. Here's what to know about the issues the bank is weighing.

Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Outlook, Says Economy Is Expanding

The Bank of Japan left unchanged its ultraeasy monetary policy, saying inflation is lagging behind an earlier forecast, though it offered a more upbeat tone on the economy.

Stock Markets Broadly Down

Stock markets in Asia were broadly lower early Thursday, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street with investors cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy statement for any signs of scaling back of easy money policies.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

RBA Board's Ian Harper Says Weak Job Market Might Be Turning

A recent uptick in unemployment isn't a sign of emerging weakness in the economy, according to a policy setter at Australia's central bank, in comments likely to strengthen the view that the bank's next move will be to eventually raise rates.

South Korea's Economy Grew 0.9% in First Quarter

South Korea's economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first three months of this year, powered by a sharp recovery in exports and construction.

Trump Tax Plan Sets Up Trade-Offs for Industries

Now that the Trump administration has made its broad-brush tax proposal, companies are likely to line up in support-and start sweating the details.

Trump Tax Cut: Pro-Business Or Pro-Scams?

President Donald Trump's plan to cut the tax rate to 15% for so-called pass-through businesses could create many opportunities-and leave plenty of room for abuse.

Trump Tax Plan Likely to Help Real Estate Sector

Commercial real estate businesses like those controlled by the Trump Organization stand to benefit greatly from the tax overhaul proposed by the Trump administration Wednesday, according to tax experts.

IEA Says Oil Discoveries at Record Low in 2016

Global oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016, the International Energy Agency says, raising fresh concerns about the potential for a petroleum-supply shortage.

Trump Drops Nafta Pullout Threat

The Trump administration said it was no longer considering pulling out of Nafta, following a day of intense lobbying from business leaders and lawmakers who rallied to quash internal White House discussion of the possibility.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)