Oil prices fell in early Asia trading, as uncertainty about Russia's stance on extending production caps weighed on sentiment.

IEA Says Oil Discoveries at Record Low in 2016

Global oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016, the International Energy Agency says, raising fresh concerns about the potential for a petroleum-supply shortage.

Analysts See Large Natural Gas Stockpiles Rise

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show natural gas inventories grew by 70.27 billion cubic feet, more than average for this time of year.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 3.6 million barrels, much more than expected, while gasoline and diesel fuel supplies surprisingly increased, according to government data.

U.S. Solar-Panel Maker Seeks Trade Tariffs on Foreign Rivals

In a last-ditch effort to survive, bankrupt U.S. solar panel maker Suniva asked the Trump administration to impose trade tariffs on all foreign-made solar cells.

BHP Billiton Cuts Annual Coking Coal, Copper Guidance

A lengthy strike at a mine in Chile and cyclone damage to rail lines in eastern Australia dented BHP Billiton's output in the last quarter, prompting it to scale back annual targets for coking coal and copper.

SunEdison Wins Court Approval for $640 Million in New Financing

A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday helped keep SunEdison's chapter 11 case on track by approving a $640 million financing package the company says it must have to continue operating.

White House Intervened to Toughen Letter on Iran Nuclear Deal

The White House last week rejected a State Department letter that declared Iran in compliance with a landmark nuclear deal, insisting on far tougher wording, according to senior U.S. officials.

Mexico's Pemex Takes Out Its Own Oil Hedges

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos said Tuesday it has taken out oil price hedges to protect its income this year from a possible decline in prices, tapping derivatives markets for the first time in more than a decade.

Oil-Gas Lobby Opposes State Subsidies for Nuclear Power Producers

Nuclear power plant operators that say they need state subsidies to keep generating electricity have a new foe: oil and gas companies.

The U.S. Economy's Full-Tank Conundrum

As in other areas of the U.S. economy, hard energy data is lagging behind buoyant consumer confidence.

April 27, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)