Google Parent Alphabet's Revenue Continues to March Higher
Google parent Alphabet Inc. posted a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue, continuing a trend of sharp growth seemingly unscathed by boycotts from some of its major advertisers.
Amazon Posts Bigger-Than-Expected Increase in Profit
Amazon.com posted a 41% rise in first-quarter profit, even as the company is spending heavily on everything from international expansion to video content. Shares climbed 4% after hours as the results beat Wall Street estimates.
Microsoft's Office 365, Cloud Businesses Power Earnings
The Azure business again posted torrid growth as corporate customers adopt the cloud service to handle larger pieces of their computing operations.
Third Point Calls for Honeywell to Spin Off Aerospace Unit
Activist investor Third Point LLC disclosed it has taken a stake in Honeywell International Inc. and called on the conglomerate's newly appointed chief executive to spin off its aerospace business.
Starbucks Misses Growth Expectations in U.S. Stores
Starbucks Corp. missed sales expectations in its home market and globally, with sales up 3% overall and in the U.S. in its second quarter.
Another Large Investor Calls on Whole Foods to Explore Sale
Mutual-fund manager Neuberger Berman is calling on Whole Foods Market to explore a sale, a few weeks after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a nearly 9% stake in the grocery chain and called for a similar review.
United Reaches Settlement With Passenger Dragged Off Flight
United Airlines reached an agreement with David Dao, a Kentucky doctor who was forcibly pulled off a flight in Chicago earlier this month.
Intel Profit Rises
Intel's quarterly earnings soared 45%, as strong sales of high-end processor chips outweighed high costs in what is normally its most profitable business.
Uber's Self-Driving Car Chief Steps Aside
Anthony Levandowski, the man at the center of Uber Technologies Inc.'s legal spat with rival Alphabet Inc. over allegedly stolen self-driving car technology, is stepping aside as chief of the high-profile project.
Comcast Results Top Expectations as Cable Giant Preps for Wireless Entry
Comcast's results offered a glimpse into why it is jumping into the wireless business: Consumers don't want a landline phone anymore, limiting the appeal of its lucrative "triple play" bundles.
April 27, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)