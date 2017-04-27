Materials Down as Tax Plan Remains Vague -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities processors ticked down amid doubts about President Donald Trump's tax plans. Scant details on the plan left investors and strategists scratching their heads on how it would pass a fiscally conservative Republican Congress.

Dow Chemical, in the midst of merging with historic rival DuPont, posted brisk growth in first-quarter sales, helped by strong demand for plastics.

April 27, 2017 16:50 ET (20:50 GMT)