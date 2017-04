Longfor Properties Co. (0960.HK) has agreed to buy a plot of land in China's Tianjin city for 3.6 billion yuan ($522 million).

Continue Reading Below

The Chinese developer said after markets closed Thursday that the commercial and residential site has a total area of 170,819.4 square meters. It will fund the acquisition via internal resources.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 21:42 ET (01:42 GMT)