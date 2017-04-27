On Our Radar

Health Care Up as AbbVie Earnings Rise -- Health Care Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of health-care companies rose as strong earnings boosted the sector.

Continue Reading Below

AbbVie shares rose after the drug maker posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets, helped by continued growth for its Humira drug, used to treat Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis. AstraZeneca shares ticked down after declining sales for blockbuster cholesterol drug Crestor was offset by growth in demand for some newer products.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 16:59 ET (20:59 GMT)