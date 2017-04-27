Health Care Up as AbbVie Earnings Rise -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as strong earnings boosted the sector.
AbbVie shares rose after the drug maker posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets, helped by continued growth for its Humira drug, used to treat Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis. AstraZeneca shares ticked down after declining sales for blockbuster cholesterol drug Crestor was offset by growth in demand for some newer products.
