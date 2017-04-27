Brazil's Banco Bradesco Reports First-Quarter Adjusted Net Income Rose 13%

Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA (BBD, BBDO, BBDC4.BR) on Thursday reported an 13% increase in first-quarter adjusted net income, after the bank reduced provisions for possible loan losses.

Brazil's fourth-largest bank by assets in securities filings reported a net adjusted profit of 4.65 billion Brazilian reais ($1.46 billion) in the quarter, from 4.11 billion reais a year earlier.

Bradesco said that in the first quarter allowances for loan losses expenses were cut by 10.8% from the same prior-year period due to the reinforcement of credit granting policies and improvement of credit recovery processes.

