Belgium's consumer price index was unchanged in April, at 2.3%, said the Belgian Central Bank in a statement Thursday.

Prices to book hotels, trips abroad, and for alcohol all increased while electricity, fruit, and flower prices declined.

April 27, 2017 05:44 ET (09:44 GMT)