Asian Rubber Prices End Lower

Rubber prices across most Asian markets ended Thursday's session down amid a decline in Shanghai futures and weaker crude-oil prices.

Continue Reading Below

Investors started selling as soon as Shanghai rubber prices fell, said Kaname Gokon, an analyst at Okato Shoji brokerage firm in Tokyo.

A drop in oil prices linked to Russia's ambivalence on extending a production cap spilled over to rubber prices, he added.

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for new October delivery closed Y3.8 lower at Y215 ($1.93) a kilogram.

The most-active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery fell 175 yuan to settle at 14,520 yuan ($2,106) a metric ton.

Asian Rubber Futures

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Apr 27 Change from previous close

Tocom Oct RSS3 Y215.0/Kg Down Y3.8

Shanghai Sep SCR5 CNY14,520/ton Down CNY175

Sicom May RSS3 223.0 US cents/Kg Down 1.0 US cents

Sicom Aug TSR20 160.2 US cents/Kg Up 2.1 US cents

USS May THB70.17-THB70.37/Kg THB70.31-THB70.51/Kg

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 06:53 ET (10:53 GMT)