Tullow Oil 1Q West Africa Production Averaged 85,700 B/D; Backs Guidance

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.LN) said Wednesday West Africa net working interest oil production, including production-equivalent insurance payments, averaged 85,700 barrels of oil a day for the first quarter 2017, and backed its full-year guidance of 78,000 and 85,000 barrels.

The independent oil & gas, exploration and production group, added that gross production from the Jubilee field in Ghana averaged 82,500 barrels of oil per day in the quarter, while production from the TEN field was in line with guidance, averaging around 50,000 barrels of oil per day.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 02:44 ET (06:44 GMT)