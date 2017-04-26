Sands China: 1Q Net Income $349 Million; Up 12% on Year

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd. (1928.HK) Thursday reported a 12% rise of its first-quarter net income, thanks to the recovering gambling business in Macau.

The Hong Kong-listed unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) said its net income for the three months ended March 31 rose to $349 million from $312 million a year earlier, while its first-quarter total net revenues rose 15% to $1.88 billion.

April 26, 2017 20:43 ET (00:43 GMT)