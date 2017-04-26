Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2017

TIDMNHY

Continue Reading Below

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will

be held at the company's office at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260,

0283 Oslo, on Wednesday 3 May 2017 at 2 p.m (CET).

The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.

All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to

section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix 1 BoD report and Financial Statemements:

http://hugin.info/106/R/2098765/795030.pdf

Appendix 3 4 and 5: http://hugin.info/106/R/2098765/795070.pdf

Notice AGM 2017: http://hugin.info/106/R/2098765/795028.pdf

Appendix 2 Notice of attendance AGM 2017:

http://hugin.info/106/R/2098765/795069.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

http://www.hydro.com/en/?WT.mc_id=Pressrelease

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 02:21 ET (06:21 GMT)