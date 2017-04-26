Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2017

TIDMNHY
Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will
be held at the company's office at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260,
0283 Oslo, on Wednesday 3 May 2017 at 2 p.m (CET).
The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.
All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to
section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix 1 BoD report and Financial Statemements:
http://hugin.info/106/R/2098765/795030.pdf
Appendix 3 4 and 5: http://hugin.info/106/R/2098765/795070.pdf
Notice AGM 2017: http://hugin.info/106/R/2098765/795028.pdf
Appendix 2 Notice of attendance AGM 2017:
http://hugin.info/106/R/2098765/795069.pdf
