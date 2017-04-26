RBA Board's Ian Harper Says Weak Job Market Might Be Turning

A recent uptick in unemployment isn't a sign of emerging weakness in the economy, according to a policy setter at Australia's central bank, in comments likely to strengthen the view that the bank's next move will be to eventually raise rates.

South Korea's Economy Grows 0.9% in First Quarter

South Korea's economy accelerated at a faster pace than expected in the first three months of this year, powered by a sharp recovery in exports and construction.

Trump Tax Plan Sets Up Trade-Offs for Industries

Now that the Trump administration has made its broad-brush tax proposal, companies are likely to line up in support-and start sweating the details.

Trump Tax Plan Likely to Help Real Estate Sector

Commercial real estate businesses like those controlled by the Trump Organization stand to benefit greatly from the tax overhaul proposed by the Trump administration Wednesday, according to tax experts.

IEA Says Oil Discoveries at Record Low in 2016

Global oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016, the International Energy Agency says, raising fresh concerns about the potential for a petroleum-supply shortage.

White House Considers Formal Threat to Withdraw From Nafta

The Trump administration is debating whether to issue a formal threat to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement, as part of its strategy to renegotiate the 23-year-old pact with Mexico and Canada, according to White House officials.

New Fed Paper Measures What Fed Got for Its Bond Buying

New Federal Reserve research is helping quantify what the central bank achieved when it purchased trillions in bonds to help spur growth when short-term interest rates could be cut no further.

Trump Administration Launches Probe of Aluminum Imports

The Trump administration has launched a wide-ranging probe of aluminum imports and producers in Canada and China-by far the biggest aluminum exporters to the U.S.-could face the biggest impact from any tariffs coming out of the case.

Lawmakers Spar Over GOP's Attempt to Roll Back Dodd-Frank

House lawmakers on Wednesday traded jabs over proposed legislation to ease banking rules and restrain federal regulators, underscoring a rough road ahead for Congress to play its part in rolling back postcrisis financial regulations.

Federal Reserve Restructuring Part of Large Bank Supervision Program

The Federal Reserve is restructuring a panel it set up in 2010 to improve its supervision of the largest and most complex banks, according to people familiar with the initiative, in its latest effort to implement lessons learned from the financial crisis.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)