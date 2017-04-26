Stocks Steady Ahead of U.S. Tax Plan

Continue Reading Below

Stocks steadied as investors digested a mixed round of earnings reports and anticipated an announcement on U.S. tax policy.

Mnuchin Says Trump Will Offer 'Biggest Tax Cut' in U.S. History

To spur economic growth, President Donald Trump plans to propose what his Treasury Secretary said Wednesday would be the largest tax cut in the country's history.

State Banking Regulators Sue Federal Agency to Stop Charters for Fintech Firms

State banking regulators sued a federal agency in an effort to prevent it from issuing specialty national banking licenses to financial-technology firms, a growing area of competition for traditional banking.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Administration Mulls More Trade Actions

The Trump administration is considering launching trade actions to protect certain U.S. industries, while at the same time ramping up free-trade talks with the EU, Japan and the U.K., Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview.

Oil Prices Recover After Stockpiles Data

Oil futures came under pressure on fears that rising U.S. oil stocks and shale output are undercutting efforts by major producers to rein in global supply.

Canada Retail Sales Drop 0.6% in February

Canadian retail sales fell sharply in February on lower auto sales, representing the latest economic indicator to signal growth is slipping somewhat after a strong run.

The Stock That's as Safe as Switzerland

Want a really, really safe asset? How about a slice of the Swiss central bank? Shares in one of the world's few publicly traded central banks are up more than 50% in the last year.

Turkey Central Bank Raises Late-Liquidity Rate

Turkey's central bank raised one of its lending rates, but otherwise kept its main rates unchanged in its effort to tame the country's double-digit inflation.

Tax Cut Would Cost BofA, Citi Billions. Here's Why They Still Win.

A cut in the corporate tax rate would involve immediate pain for some big banks, namely Citigroup and Bank of America, but an eventual earnings boost should more than make up for that.

India's Benchmark Stock Index Sets a New Intraday High

After breaking through an intraday high that had stood since 2015, India's S&P BSE Sensex lost some ground but still finished at a new closing high, one of a succession this month.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)