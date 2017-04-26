Stocks Steady Ahead of U.S. Tax Plan

Stocks steadied as investors digested a mixed round of earnings reports and anticipated an announcement on U.S. tax policy.

Mnuchin Says Trump Will Offer 'Biggest Tax Cut' in U.S. History

President Donald Trump will propose the largest tax cut in the country's history as a way to spark sustained 3% economic growth, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.

Trump Administration Mulls More Trade Actions

The Trump administration is considering launching trade actions to protect certain U.S. industries, while at the same time ramping up free-trade talks with the EU, Japan and the U.K., Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Of Timber, Trade, and Tariffs

Oil Prices Fall on U.S. Stockpiles Data

Oil futures came under pressure on fears that rising U.S. oil stocks and shale output are undercutting efforts by major producers to rein in global supply.

Canada Retail Sales Drop 0.6% in February

Canadian retail sales fell sharply in February on lower auto sales, representing the latest economic indicator to signal growth is slipping somewhat after a strong run.

The Stock That's as Safe as Switzerland

Want a really, really safe asset? How about a slice of the Swiss central bank? Shares in one of the world's few publicly traded central banks are up more than 50% in the last year.

Turkey Central Bank Raises Late-Liquidity Rate

Turkey's central bank raised one of its lending rates, but otherwise kept its main rates unchanged in its effort to tame the country's double-digit inflation.

India's Benchmark Stock Index Sets a New Intraday High

After breaking through an intraday high that had stood since 2015, India's S&P BSE Sensex lost some ground but still finished at a new closing high, one of a succession this month.

Are Traders Getting an Early Glimpse at U.K. Government Data?

A comparison of trading data for the Swedish krona and British pound may provide further evidence that some investors could be trading with knowledge of U.K. official statistics before they are published.

