Twitter Revenue Slides for First Time

Twitter said 9 million new monthly-active users joined its network in the first quarter but revenue fell for the first time since the company went public, raising questions about how it is going to hit its goal of becoming profitable this year.

From Diapers to Soda, Big Brands Feel Pinch as Consumers Pull Back

Slowed spending cut into results for Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo and Nestlé, and executives blame a range of factors including higher gas prices, bad weather and a growing affinity for beards.

Anthem Says ACA Payment Loss Could Cause 20% Premium Hike

Anthem Inc. said the loss of key federal payments that support Affordable Care Act plans could push premiums up 20% or more and lead it to pull back from the business.

U.S. Steel Posts Surprise Loss, Plans Mill Upgrades

United States Steel Corp. shares plunged Wednesday on a surprise quarterly loss and plans to overhaul mills at the expense of profit this year.

Boeing Shaking Up Supply Chain

Boeing could bring more work in-house as part of an effort to reduce the cost of building jetliners that also includes introducing more automation and job cuts.

ESPN to Lay Off 100 Employees

Walt Disney's ESPN is laying off about 100 employees, including on-air talent, as it further looks to cut costs amid challenging times in the pay-TV business.

Online, Under Armour Spreads Itself Thin

New research published this month shows Under Armour is selling many items, particularly premium footwear like its Steph Curry basketball shoes, at multiple retailers, a level of overlap that could push prices lower and confuse shoppers in an already competitive market.

Credit Suisse to Raise Capital, Ditch Sale of Swiss Unit

Credit Suisse said it planned to raise about $4 billion of fresh capital and abandon plans for a partial sale of its Swiss unit as the banking giant reported a first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations.

Europe's Car Makers See Light at the End of the Tunnel

The European car industry received a confidence boost Wednesday as the Continent's manufacturers continued to post a raft of positive first-quarter results, raising expectations that the region will soon join the U.S. in returning to its precrisis record for new vehicle sales.

Procter & Gamble Warns Sales Could Decline

Procter & Gamble struggled to gain sales traction in the latest period and the top line slipped below estimates in the company's second full quarter since shedding the bulk of its beauty business.

