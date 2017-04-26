Credit Suisse to Raise Capital, Ditch Sale of Swiss Unit

Credit Suisse said it planned to raise about $4 billion of fresh capital and abandon plans for a partial sale of its Swiss unit as the banking giant reported a first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations.

Standard Chartered Earnings Jump as Bad Loans Decline

Standard Chartered said its restructuring strategy is paying off after pretax profit jumps and bad loans decline, raising expectations the bank will start paying dividends again soon.

Chinese Conglomerate HNA: 'Everyone Is Passionate, Full of Hormones, Dying to Achieve Things'

China's HNA Group has been actively acquiring foreign assets with the goal of becoming a global top 10 company by revenue in the next decade.

Google's Costs Don't Always Click

How Google generates advertising revenue that now totals nearly $80 billion a year is no easy feat-especially at the double-digit rates the company has been reliably pulling off for years.

SunEdison Wins Court Approval for $640 Million in New Financing

A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday helped keep SunEdison's chapter 11 case on track by approving a $640 million financing package the company says it must have to continue operating.

Palantir Pays $1.7 Million to Settle Discrimination Suit

Palantir Technologies has agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle a Labor Department lawsuit alleging that the data-mining firm discriminated against Asians in hiring.

Fox News Host Joins Racial-Bias Suit

An African-American on-air host for Fox News, Kelly Wright, has joined a group of current and former employees suing the cable channel and some of its senior executives for alleged racial discrimination.

Netflix's China Deal May Prove a House of Cards

Netflix has gained an entry into China, but its gains may be diluted since it had to partner with a local player for access to the vast market.

BHP Billiton Cuts Annual Coking Coal, Copper Guidance

A lengthy strike at a mine in Chile and cyclone damage to rail lines in eastern Australia dented BHP Billiton's output in the last quarter, prompting it to scale back annual targets for coking coal and copper.

Perrigo Reaches Agreement With Auditor Over Royalty Accounting

Ernst & Young demanded the Dublin drugmaker adjust its accounting for the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri after Perrigo sold the royalty rights in a deal worth as much as $2.85 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)