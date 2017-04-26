Industrials Flat as Traders Hedge on Tax Proposal -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the government's tax proposal.

President Donald Trump's plan lacked details, but the Republican administration said it aims to cut the rate on corporate taxes, boosting profits for domestic industry in particular.

There are some signs international trade is set to slow, however, which could hurt multinational industrial companies.

The Mexican peso registered its biggest drop in five months amid reports the White House is drafting an order to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Boeing ticked down after it said quarterly sales declined and it would draw on automation and more in-house production to reduce its manufacturing costs.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

