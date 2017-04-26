Fresnillo On Track For Fiscal Year Production Guidance

Mexican precious metal miner Fresnillo PLC (FRES.LN) said Wednesday it is on track for full-year production guidance after silver production rose in the first quarter and gold output fell.

Silver production for the quarter ended March 31 rose by 10.7% from the same period last year to 13.5 million ounces, while gold production was down by 3.3% at 222,300 ounces.

The company said it is on track to achieve 2017 production guidance of 58 million to 61 million ounces of silver and 870,000 to 900,000 ounces of gold.

