Financials Flat as Money Managers Benefit From Rising Markets -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies were flat as interest rates declined.

Money managers looked set to benefit from strong earnings and records in many minor stock markets.

Shares of T.Rowe Price rose after the money manager posted an increase in revenue and assets under management.

"Financials had a rocky start to earnings with some high profile misses, but the group is still expected to post the largest earnings growth out of the 11 S&P sectors at 19%," said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "This is the ultimate Trump trade group and it will be heavily watched for any clues on lending and the economy."

April 26, 2017 17:27 ET (21:27 GMT)