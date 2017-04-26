Energy Lower as Risk Appetite Wanes -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies fell as confusion over the Republican tax plan quelled some of the appetite for risk in the stock market.

Oil futures rose, however, after a drawdown in U.S. supplies eased fears of a persistent glut. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude inventories fell 3.6 million barrels last week. The drawdown dwarfed the modest drop analysts had predicted and suggested demand was keeping up with increases in production from U.S. shale fields.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 17:13 ET (21:13 GMT)