Continental AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Continental AG (CON.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 28.
===
. Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Sales 10,539 +7% 6 9,851
EBIT Adjusted 1,143 +4% 4 1,095
EBIT 1,043 +0% 1 1,041
Profit Before Tax 1,094 +9% 2 1,007
Net Income Attributable 800 +9% 2 734
Basic Earnings Per Share 3.82 +4% 5 3.67
Dividend Per Share 4.77 +12% 22 4.25
Target Price 204.52 25
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
