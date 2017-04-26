Continental AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

Watch Live: Speaker Ryan, House GOP Leadership Hold Press Conference

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Continental AG (CON.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 28.

. Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Sales 10,539 +7% 6 9,851

EBIT Adjusted 1,143 +4% 4 1,095

EBIT 1,043 +0% 1 1,041

Profit Before Tax 1,094 +9% 2 1,007

Net Income Attributable 800 +9% 2 734

Basic Earnings Per Share 3.82 +4% 5 3.67

Dividend Per Share 4.77 +12% 22 4.25

Target Price 204.52 25

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

